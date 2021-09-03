Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Watsco were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 9.5% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Watsco by 47.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 59,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,046,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Watsco by 17.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its stake in Watsco by 65.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,574,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 5.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,344,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $287.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.14. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

