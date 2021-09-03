Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,327 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Hologic worth $30,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HOLX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hologic by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,193,000 after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $415,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hologic by 997.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth $399,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.75. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

