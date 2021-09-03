Rhumbline Advisers Sells 7,802 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 205,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,802 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Celanese were worth $31,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Celanese by 2,977.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $156.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $171.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.13. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

