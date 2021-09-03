Rhumbline Advisers Has $32.53 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,270,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,671,000 after buying an additional 536,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 436.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,528,000 after purchasing an additional 381,356 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 674,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,488,000 after purchasing an additional 164,914 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 202.2% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 196,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,304,000 after purchasing an additional 131,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total transaction of $182,058.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,686.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $712,607.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 183,881 shares of company stock worth $68,168,130 over the last ninety days. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $363.91 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $370.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $335.72.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

