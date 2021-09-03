Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) Trading Up 0.5%

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP) shares were up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $72.71 and last traded at $72.64. Approximately 8,399,111 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 11,363,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.26.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.46.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 187,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after buying an additional 18,481 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 45,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 35,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

