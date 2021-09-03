Maquia Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:MAQC) Trading Down 0.2%

Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)’s share price fell 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.96. 6,730 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 72,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAQC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,302,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,380,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,897,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.