Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Trading Up 0.6%

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK)’s share price was up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 2,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 10,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Interlink Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.