Darktrace (LON:DARK) Stock Price Up 4%

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) rose 4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 647.50 ($8.46) and last traded at GBX 644.50 ($8.42). Approximately 998,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,311,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.10).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Darktrace from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 610.28. The firm has a market cap of £4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

