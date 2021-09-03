Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Trading 5.7% Higher

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) shares traded up 5.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.27) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). 14,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average session volume of 6,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.10 ($2.04).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Kosmos Energy from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a market cap of £697.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 208.33.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

