FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $116.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $72.07 and a 1-year high of $121.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.42.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $1.28. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.1561 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.56.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

