Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 15.0% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,059.44, for a total value of $1,631,076.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total value of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,110,124.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,537,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $2,129.05 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,963.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1,871.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

