Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,461 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPEI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 520.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 71,155 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $1,046,000. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 134,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.75 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55.

