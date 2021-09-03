Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $546,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,416,000 after buying an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 893,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,202,000 after buying an additional 410,968 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 627,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,092,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $119.15 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $119.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.43.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

