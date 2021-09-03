Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 103 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 37.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $294.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a PE ratio of -272.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $292.74 and its 200 day moving average is $245.28.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,266,632.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.00.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

