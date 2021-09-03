FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 18,538 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,264 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,538 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $20.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

