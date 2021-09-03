American Century Companies Inc. Buys 4,476 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,676 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Five Below worth $69,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $187.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.24. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.35 and a fifty-two week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FIVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.19.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

