CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,970,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the July 29th total of 19,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on CNP. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,215,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,924,000 after acquiring an additional 8,439,771 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,966,525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,052,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950,415 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

