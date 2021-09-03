Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Short Interest Up 16.8% in August

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the July 29th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.25.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 269 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.70, for a total value of $38,117.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,415 shares of company stock worth $12,300,321 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $155.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $106.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.60.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

