Sandeep Nayyar Sells 2,928 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total transaction of $321,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Nayyar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,018 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $200,710.28.

POWI opened at $110.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $85.60. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.34 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.62%.

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after acquiring an additional 391,459 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,267,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

