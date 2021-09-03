Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Novanta Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.32 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NOVT stock opened at $155.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.94. Novanta has a 12 month low of $95.53 and a 12 month high of $156.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.08 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,257,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,031,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,008,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,594,000 after buying an additional 70,162 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,849,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,340,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,697,000 after buying an additional 58,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,681,000 after buying an additional 366,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,603,550.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,443,542.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,703. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

