Kevin Lee Sells 1,808 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25.

On Monday, July 26th, Kevin Lee sold 100 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $3,600.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Kevin Lee sold 4,782 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total transaction of $172,247.64.

On Friday, July 16th, Kevin Lee sold 609 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $20,706.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $496,728.10.

On Monday, July 12th, Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC opened at $40.71 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.36 and a quick ratio of 9.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

