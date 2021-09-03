Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Insider Sells $52,500.00 in Stock

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) insider Joe Newell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joe Newell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Joe Newell sold 2,426 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $30,397.78.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $16.12 on Friday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.43.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $117,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

