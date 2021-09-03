Cormark Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.50. Cormark also issued estimates for Torex Gold Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

TXG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.50 to C$26.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torex Gold Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.18.

TSE TXG opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 3.48. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.67 and a 1 year high of C$22.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.71 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.57.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

