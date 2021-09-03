Insider Selling: American States Water (NYSE:AWR) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) CFO Eva G. Tang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $45,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,807.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $94.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82. American States Water has a 1-year low of $69.25 and a 1-year high of $94.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. American States Water had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 14.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.66%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American States Water from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in American States Water by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in American States Water by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

