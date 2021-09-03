Integrated Advisors Network LLC Buys 2,465 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,527,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.90 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $78.25 and a 52-week high of $124.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.35.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

