US Bancorp DE Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after acquiring an additional 166,870 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after acquiring an additional 108,254 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,387,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

VOT stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.51. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.02 and a 12-month high of $250.63.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.