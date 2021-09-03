$0.83 EPS Expected for II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.87. II-VI posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.74 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Northland Securities upgraded II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark dropped their target price on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.49. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $93,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $588,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,817,689.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of II-VI during the 1st quarter worth $289,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of II-VI by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

