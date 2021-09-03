Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,456,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3,276.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after purchasing an additional 140,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 524,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,026,000 after purchasing an additional 120,262 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 317,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,234,000 after purchasing an additional 82,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 273,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,504,000 after purchasing an additional 78,737 shares during the last quarter.

SLYG stock opened at $91.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.22. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $56.21 and a 1-year high of $91.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

