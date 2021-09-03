Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $92.59 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.41 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.97 and a 200-day moving average of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

