Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.0% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,715,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,019,000 after purchasing an additional 466,107 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $28,654,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,402,000 after buying an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NVO stock opened at $101.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $63.22 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.62. The stock has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 27.90%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

