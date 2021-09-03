CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $320.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $265.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.15.

Shares of CRWD opened at $272.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.71 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.25 and a 52 week high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $388,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.5% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

