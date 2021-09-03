J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $483,000 Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,404,000 after purchasing an additional 32,528 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 119.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 15.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,689,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total transaction of $4,471,591.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $2,951,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,003 shares of company stock worth $9,711,854 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $209.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.41 and a 12 month high of $209.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

