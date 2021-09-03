J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 917 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Country Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after acquiring an additional 174,824 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,117,000 after acquiring an additional 128,747 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,015,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,174,000 after acquiring an additional 28,952 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 171.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,589,000 after buying an additional 457,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $53.73 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.12. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

