Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Stake Boosted by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 488.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,117,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after acquiring an additional 927,537 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 527,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 182,804 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 468,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after acquiring an additional 157,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 339,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,591,000 after buying an additional 124,245 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.44 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.35.

