J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 463 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,816,000 after acquiring an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the second quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 50,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 24,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPXI stock opened at $69.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day moving average of $67.68. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $55.04 and a 12 month high of $79.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.