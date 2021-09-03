Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Up 17.1% in August

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 29th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.16 on Friday. Leidos has a 12 month low of $79.15 and a 12 month high of $113.75. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Leidos by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,898,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LDOS shares. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

