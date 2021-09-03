Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:TPC opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $732.88 million, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $10.79 and a fifty-two week high of $20.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.70.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 7.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total value of $981,745.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 283,086 shares of company stock worth $4,330,022. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 69,618.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 71.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Tutor Perini during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 61.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 43.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

