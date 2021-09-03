Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,386 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Banco Santander by 16.7% in the first quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 19,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Banco Santander by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 96,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.75. Banco Santander, S.A. has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Societe Generale raised Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

