Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFX. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 60.3% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 195.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Teleflex during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $404.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $392.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $403.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $312.33 and a fifty-two week high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,107,679.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $13,081,635.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock worth $6,263,965 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

