Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) by 60.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GEM. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,994,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,775,000 after purchasing an additional 203,813 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,769,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 242,885 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,537,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,728,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,339,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,673,000 after purchasing an additional 190,633 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,216,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $39.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.57 and a 1 year high of $42.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.86.

