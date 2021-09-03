American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 343.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 730,651 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $72,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $74.22 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.86%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

