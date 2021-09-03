Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Atkore were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 4.4% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atkore by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Atkore in the first quarter worth $32,000. 93.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATKR opened at $92.34 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $98.00. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.00 and a 200-day moving average of $75.67.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88. Atkore had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 85.22%. The company had revenue of $853.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $471,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total transaction of $4,891,632.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

