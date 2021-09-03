Uniphar (LON:UPR) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as GBX 360 ($4.70) and last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 3837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342 ($4.47).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Uniphar’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 315.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.24.

In other Uniphar news, insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total value of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

About Uniphar (LON:UPR)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

