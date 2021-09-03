Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,316 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Premier were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Premier by 650.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its stake in Premier by 66.1% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 109.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Premier during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $37.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.77.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.30 million. Premier had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

In other Premier news, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,627,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 104,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,959,812.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PINC. TheStreet upgraded Premier from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays cut shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

