J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDRR. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 2nd quarter worth $466,000.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

NYSEARCA:FDRR opened at $43.53 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $43.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.