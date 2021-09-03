Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSJL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,015.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJL opened at $23.00 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $23.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.03.

