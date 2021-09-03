OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.75

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.75 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 4616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.
Several research firms recently commented on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34.
OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)
OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.
Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.