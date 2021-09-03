OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $98.75

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.75 and last traded at $98.75, with a volume of 4616 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.05.

Several research firms recently commented on OMRNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMRON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie upgraded shares of OMRON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get OMRON alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day moving average is $82.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OMRON stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in OMRON were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

OMRON Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMRNY)

OMRON Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment, and systems. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation; Electronic and Mechanical Components; Automotive Electronic Components; Social Systems, Solutions, and Services; Healthcare; and Others.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for OMRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMRON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.