Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $448.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $419.53.

GNRC opened at $453.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Generac has a 1-year low of $169.34 and a 1-year high of $458.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $422.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities analysts expect that Generac will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,435,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after purchasing an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth about $130,133,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after purchasing an additional 243,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,180,000 after buying an additional 213,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

