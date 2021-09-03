Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $53.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $50.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,946.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after purchasing an additional 678,827 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 65,251 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $2,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

