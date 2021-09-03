MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.71

Shares of MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.71 and last traded at $16.58, with a volume of 67472 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.52.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, and others non-insurance products; life insurance products; and reinsurance services.

